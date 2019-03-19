Officials to deliver updates on Comite Diversion Canal Project Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - After the Comite River Task Force meeting last week, officials are ready to deliver a progress report on the work of the Comite River Diversion Canal Project.

The meeting with the Amite River Basin Drainage and Water Conservation District starts Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Greenwell Springs Library.

Utility crews are currently moving underground piping ahead of physical construction. The next step will be bridge work over areas where the canal will be. Officials say work on the first bridge, connected to Highway 61, is expected to start in late May or early June.

Other bridges will need to be built as part of this project including structures on Highway 964, Highway 19, and Highway 67.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says during the construction, traffic will run parallel to the work site, which will mean no excessive detours.

Another project on the timeline includes actually digging the canal which is slated to start this December.

The Army Corps says they expect to have the diversion canal completed by February 2021.