62°
Latest Weather Blog
Officials: Suspected US strike kills 3 al-Qaida operatives
SANAA, Yemen - Yemeni tribal and security officials say a suspected U.S. airstrike has killed three al-Qaida operatives on Yemen's southern coast.
The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media, say the operatives killed in Shabwa province on Sunday were driving a car when an unmanned aircraft targeted their vehicle.
Their bodies have not yet been identified.
Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, long seen by Washington as among the most dangerous branches of the global terror network, has exploited the chaos of Yemen's civil war, seizing territory in the south and east.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Community says it's still seeking justice for Alton Sterling
-
American Airlines employee grounded after confrontation with passenger
-
Historic dorms in Tiger Stadium to be demolished
-
Second disaster hits family within a year, waiting on insurance
-
After WBRZ report, killer's parole rescinded