58°
Latest Weather Blog
Officials: Storms kill 4 in southern Alabama
JACKSON, Miss. - Emergency officials say four people were killed in southern Alabama when severe storms ripped through the area.
Kris Ware, a spokeswoman for the Dothan Houston County Emergency Management Agency, said four people were killed in Rehobeth and structures were damaged in the area.
Gov. Robert Bentley said in a statement on social media that the sheriff confirmed the storm-related deaths to him.
The National Weather Service had issued a tornado warning for Houston County on Monday evening.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Clogged ditches, flooding streets in Walker subdivision creating problems
-
Residents on Burbank stuck in smelly sewage situation
-
Broome takes oath of office as Mayor-President
-
Officials urging the use of smoke detectors after two fire related deaths
-
Internal investigation underway into New Roads Police officer's actions