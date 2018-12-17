Officials spread holiday cheer throughout Baton Rouge neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - A non-profit program, TRUCE, hosted a holiday community walk throughout the Scotlandville area Monday afternoon.

Community leaders and law enforcement agencies teamed up and knocked door to door to reach out to young teens and adults in a local Baton Rouge neighborhood near Blount Road.

The anti-violence program aims to continue the fight against crime, and ensure betterment of the youth in the community. Their goal is to provide jobs and educational skills to teens and adults between the ages of 14 and 24.

Monday was their ninth community walk, and so far they have enlisted 29 participants with 10 on the waiting list. Last year, they kicked off the program with only a handful of kids.

Since the opening of the program, leaders say TRUCE is all about reaching out to spare young lives.

"We reach out to all these young people that need help, and some of them take advantage of it," Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said. "We are not going to stop our efforts in what we are doing to try to reach them all and try to show them that there is a better way than a life of crime."

The program accepts youths between the ages of 14 and 24, but they are also open to helping anyone over the age requirement.

For more information on the program, call (225) 239-7835.