Officials responding to shooting on Shilo Street in Baker

BAKER - Sources say one person is injured after a shooting on Shilo Street.

The shooting occured around 1:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Shilo Street.

EMS is in route to the scene. Sources have not released specific information about the extent of the victim's injuries or any information about a suspect.

WBRZ News 2 has a crew en route to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.