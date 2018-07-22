81°
Officials responding to reported shooting on Harry Drive
BATON ROUGE - Officials confirm first responders were called to the scene of a shooting on Harry Drive.
Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department tell News 2 the shooting occurred after 9 p.m. on Harry Drive near North Donmoor Avenue.
The extent of the victims' injuries is unclear.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
