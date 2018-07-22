81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officials responding to reported shooting on Harry Drive

3 hours 11 minutes 21 seconds ago Saturday, July 21 2018 Jul 21, 2018 July 21, 2018 9:12 PM July 21, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - Officials confirm first responders were called to the scene of a shooting on Harry Drive.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department tell News 2 the shooting occurred after 9 p.m. on Harry Drive near North Donmoor Avenue.

The extent of the victims' injuries is unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days