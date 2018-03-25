Officials responding to crash with multiple injuries in West Baton Rouge Parish

PORT ALLEN - Sources say multiple people were injured following a crash in West Baton Rouge Parish Saturday night.

The crash was reported some time before 10 p.m. on Rougon Road near Section Road.

Sources told WBRZ five people were injured in the accident. Three of them were transported from the scene. Two of them reportedly received critical injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.