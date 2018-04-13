Officials respond to crash with ejection in St. Amant

ST. Amant - Emergency officials responded to an accident involving multiple patients, some of whom may have been ejected from their vehicle Thursday night.

Sources tell WBRZ the crash happened on George Lambert Road near Stinger Bridge Road before 9 p.m.

As many as five people were involved in the accident, according to sources. At least one person was ejected from a vehicle.

No one was seriously injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.