Officials release comments about D.C. shooting that injured La.'s Scalise

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana officials responded to the Washtington D.C. shooting that wounded Congressman Steve Scalise of New Orleans with messages of shock and concern Wednesday.

Rep. Scalise's office

"This morning, at a practice for the Congressional Baseball Game, Whip Scalise was shot in the hip. He was transported to MedStar Washington Hospital Center, where he is currently undergoing surgery. He is in stable condition.



"Prior to entering surgery, the Whip was in good spirits and spoke to his wife by phone. He is grateful for the brave actions of U.S. Capitol Police, first responders, and colleagues.



"We ask that you keep the Whip and others harmed in this incident in your thoughts and prayers.



"This office will release additional information regarding the Whip's condition as appropriate."

La. Attorney General Jeff Landry

“My thoughts and prayers are with Steve as he has surgery and faces what will likely be months of recovery following the event’s that took place early this morning. Steve and I are former colleagues and great friends, having just had dinner earlier this week. He is an incredible public servant who not only serves our country in a leadership role in Congress, but also proudly represents the State of Louisiana.”



“Additionally, I remain in prayer for the others who were shot. Though this situation is fluid, we have already heard of many acts of bravery in the midst of this tragedy. Like always, law enforcement officials were quick to act, risking their lives to protect others. Having served in Congress, I know firsthand what the Capitol Police did daily to keep the members of Congress safe. We are grateful for the swift actions that undoubtedly saved this event from being more heartbreaking.”

U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson (Northwest La.)

"We are shocked and saddened by the shooting this morning. We are still waiting for additional details, but my dear friend and colleague, Congressman Steve Scalise, members of his U.S. Capitol Police detail, and perhaps other staff members were among those harmed. Our family and staff join countless other Americans this morning in praying for the victims and their precious families. Steve is one of the finest men and most dedicated public servants I have ever known, and I expect his faith and strength of character will carry him through this ordeal.”

"We live in a dangerous world, at a time when evil runs rampant and leaders are targeted. We must be vigilant at all times, but we can never operate in a spirit of fear. We will not be deterred."

La. Gov. John Bel Edwards

“This appears to be an outrageous, cowardly attack on one of our own. Steve Scalise is a friend, colleague and fighter for the people of Louisiana. While details continue to unfold, I want to thank the Capitol Police, all the first responders and other members of Congress for their quick and heroic efforts. Reports indicate they took swift action to take down this madman and render aid. Donna and I are praying for Congressman Scalise, his wife Jennifer, their two children, Madison and Harrison, and all those who were injured. I would ask the people of Louisiana to join their prayers to mine for a quick recovery for Congressman Scalise.”

Senator Karen Carter Peterson on behalf of La. Democratic Party

"I am deeply saddened and troubled that anyone would inflict terror on public servants. Steve Scalise is my friend and former state legislative colleague. My heart goes out to him, the other victims involved, his family, and the brave law enforcement officers injured in this tragic incident.

The upcoming congressional ballgame that he and others were practicing for is one of few occasions that bring Democrats and Republicans together. I know personally that Steve and I share a core philosophy of standing up and fighting hard for what you believe in. He's strong and I look forward to his full recovery."

La. Legislative Black Caucus

"Today is another sad day in the American landscape where tragedy strikes and a gun is involved and innocent people are hurt and injured as a result of it."

"The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus offers its prayers to the shooting victims and their families."

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser

“I ask all Louisianans and Americans to pray for my friend, Majority Whip Steve Scalise, and all of those shot in today’s ridiculous and senseless shooting. Steve has been a great friend to my family and Louisiana throughout his years as a public servant. My utmost thanks and admiration goes to those members of the Capitol Police who bravely subdued the shooter and saved dozens of lives. This attack on our elected officials is an attack on our nation and each one of us, regardless of party. Let us all pray for a speedy recovery for everyone injured today and for peace throughout the world.”





U.S. Senator John Kennedy



"Steve is a good friend, and my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. Hating people because you disagree with them is wrong. It is un-Christian, it is un-American, and it has gotten worse. My thoughts right now are with Steve, his family, the aide who was shot, and the Capitol Police officers. It is just a bad day for America."



LAGOP Chairman Roger Villere, Jr.