Officials: Pedestrian struck and killed on Plank Road

Monday, March 12 2018 8:05 PM
BAKER- Officials are responding to a pedestrian that was struck and killed Monday night.

The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. at the Walmart located at 14507 Plank Road in Baker.

Authorities say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sources tell WBRZ the suspect(s) fled the scene and went down Comite Drive, which is currently shut down as law enforcement investigates.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

