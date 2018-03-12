Officials: Pedestrian struck and killed on Plank Road

BAKER- Officials are responding to a pedestrian that was struck and killed Monday night.

The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. at the Walmart located at 14507 Plank Road in Baker.

Authorities say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sources tell WBRZ the suspect(s) fled the scene and went down Comite Drive, which is currently shut down as law enforcement investigates.

#BREAKING: Comite Drive shut down after pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle at Walmart in Baker off Plank Road. Suspects allegedly went down this road. The victim was dead when authorities arrived. No further info. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/L5dDjomotY — Trey Couvillion (@trey_couv) March 13, 2018

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.