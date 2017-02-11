Officials: Paradis pipeline fire contained, missing worker presumed dead

However, Responders have not yet been able to access the area closest to the fire to search for Josh Helms, an employee that is still unaccounted for. Officials believe the Helms is deceased based on the information they've gathered so far.

Helms, of Thibodaux, joined Phillips 66 with the acquisition of the River Parish system last November, and had been working as a pipeliner for the past eight years.

A contract worker who was injured and remains hospitalized is expected to make a full recovery.

Six workers were present when the pipeline exploded Thursday. According to parish officials, three of them were Phillips 66 employees, and the other three were contract workers.



Ongoing air monitoring of the area indicates no health impacts to the surrounding community. The evacuation order was lifted Friday morning and residents were allowed to return home. A portion of Old Spanish Trail (Hwy. 631) remains closed to thru traffic.

The St. Charles Parish Emergency Operations Center says anyone with questions about the blaze can call them for more information at 985-783-5050.