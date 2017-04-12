77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officials: Overnight release at plant was 'minor,' no off-site impact

23 minutes 43 seconds ago April 12, 2017 Apr 12, 2017 Wednesday, April 12 2017 April 12, 2017 11:07 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

GEISMAR – There was a release of a substance from a plant on the Ascension-Iberville Parish line overnight, though authorities said there has been no off-site impact.

As of this post, it's not clear what was released or what happened but Ascension Parish emergency officials said the release happened at the Honeywell facility off La. 30. WBRZ viewers reported emergency sirens sounded early Wednesday morning, though emergency officials said no public sirens were activated.

Rick Webre, the director of the Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Operations, described the release as minor. Weber added whatever occurred inside the plant happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

An employee at the Honeywell facility transferred calls to another individual who did not answer.

**************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days