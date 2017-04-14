Latest Weather Blog
Officials: No need for Trump's approval to use massive bomb
WASHINGTON - Pentagon officials say the U.S. commander in Afghanistan who ordered use of the "mother of all bombs" didn't need President Donald Trump's approval.
The officials say Gen. John Nicholson has standing authority to use the largest non-nuclear bomb ever dropped in combat. He had that authority before Trump took office.
The officials weren't authorized to speak publicly on the matter and requested anonymity.
The Massive Ordnance Air Burst bomb, or MOAB, has attracted enormous attention. Its purpose was relatively mundane by military standards: destroy a tunnel complex used by Islamic State fighters in a remote mountainous area of Afghanistan.
The Air Force estimates each MOAB costs about $170,000 to build. It hasn't said how much it cost to develop the bomb or how many of them exist.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Report: pedestrian struck, killed off Gardere Lane
-
WBRZ Crawfish Index: boiled price on the rise before Easter
-
Government: 36 Islamic State fighters killed by massive bomb
-
Homeowner says contracting company took advantage of him
-
HHGregg customer out thousands, not happy with limited returns