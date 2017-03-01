73°
Officials: New Trump order drops Iraq from travel ban list

February 28, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - U.S. officials say President Donald Trump's new immigration order will remove Iraq from the list of countries whose citizens face a temporary U.S. travel ban.

Four officials say the administration's decision follows pressure from the Pentagon and State Department. They had urged the White House to reconsider Iraq's inclusion given its key role in fighting the Islamic State group.

The new order is designed to replace an earlier Trump order that was blocked by federal courts.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss the order before it is signed.

They said six countries - Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen - will remain on the travel ban list.

