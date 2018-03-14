Officials monitoring levees northwest of Baton Rouge; Usual high water issues

LETTSWORTH – Local and federal officials have been busy dealing with seepage and minor slides along the Mississippi River levee system northwest of Baton Rouge.

Seepage has been reported along the levee in Pointe Coupee Parish but officials stressed Wednesday morning, issues have not risen to a crisis level. Crews have added sand, sand bags and activated a specialized pumping system near the parish jail in response to the usual issues associated with the river reaching flood stage.

As of Wednesday, there were no plans to open the Morganza flood gates and sources said it's unlikely.

The Mississippi River is expected to crest early next week.

Locals have noticed work along most levees, especially around the flood control structures. While the work is ominous, there's no cause for alarm, officials told WBRZ Wednesday morning.

However, there is significant work north of Pointe Coupee Parish in the remove Black Hawk community in Concordia Parish. Although, authorities said there were no immediate impacts to public safety.

Similarly, WBRZ was first to report on issues in Baton Rouge last week. HESCO baskets were placed on a low point of the levee there and officials were monitoring seepage in some areas.

