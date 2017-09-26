73°
Officials: Mississippi trailer explosion kills 3, injures 2

3 hours 50 minutes 56 seconds ago Monday, September 25 2017 Sep 25, 2017 September 25, 2017 8:55 PM September 25, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: WDAM
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. - Officials say a trailer explosion in Mississippi has killed three people and injured two others.
  
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson tells WDAM-TV that emergency crews found three adults dead when they responded to the fire Monday afternoon. He says two children were injured and flown to a hospital in Jackson.
  
The sheriff says an adult was apparently working on a propane heater when it exploded.
  
Jasper County Coroner Randy Graham says the identities of the dead aren't being released yet so relatives can be notified.
