Officials: Mississippi trailer explosion kills 3, injures 2

Image: WDAM

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. - Officials say a trailer explosion in Mississippi has killed three people and injured two others.

Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson tells WDAM-TV that emergency crews found three adults dead when they responded to the fire Monday afternoon. He says two children were injured and flown to a hospital in Jackson.

The sheriff says an adult was apparently working on a propane heater when it exploded.

Jasper County Coroner Randy Graham says the identities of the dead aren't being released yet so relatives can be notified.