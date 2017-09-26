73°
Officials: Mississippi trailer explosion kills 3, injures 2
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. - Officials say a trailer explosion in Mississippi has killed three people and injured two others.
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson tells WDAM-TV that emergency crews found three adults dead when they responded to the fire Monday afternoon. He says two children were injured and flown to a hospital in Jackson.
The sheriff says an adult was apparently working on a propane heater when it exploded.
Jasper County Coroner Randy Graham says the identities of the dead aren't being released yet so relatives can be notified.
