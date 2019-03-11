Officials: Man possessing child porn tried to destroy laptop

NEW ORLEANS - Officials say a New Orleans man indicted on child pornography charges tried to destroy his laptop as authorities knocked on his door with a warrant.

33-year-old Dwight Joseph Jr. is accused of possessing images and videos depicting sexual exploitation of children. He is also accused of failing to register as a sex offender.

Joseph says he attempted to destroy the laptop when authorities searched his house Sept. 9 because he was a sex offender and wasn't supposed to use a computer.

Joseph was indicted on Tuesday. It isn't clear if the man has an attorney.