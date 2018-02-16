74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officials: Man obsessed with YouTube stars likely shot self

4 hours 25 minutes 23 seconds ago Friday, February 16 2018 Feb 16, 2018 February 16, 2018 4:05 PM February 16, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Authorities say a New Mexico man who traveled to Austin last month to kill and rob two YouTube celebrities likely died of a self-inflicted gunshot after being confronted by police.
  
The Travis County medical examiner's office said Friday that Christopher Giles was struck by police fire on Jan. 26 but the preliminary determination is that the manner of death is suicide.
  
Police say Giles shot out a glass door and entered the home of YouTube stars Gavin Free and Megan Turney.
  
The couple called Austin police while hiding in a closet. Officers arrived and exchanged gunfire with Giles in the driveway.
  
A search of Giles' cellphone and electronics by investigators in Albuquerque, New Mexico, returned notes revealing his obsession with the couple and his plans to confront them.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days