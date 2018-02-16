Officials: Man obsessed with YouTube stars likely shot self

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Authorities say a New Mexico man who traveled to Austin last month to kill and rob two YouTube celebrities likely died of a self-inflicted gunshot after being confronted by police.

The Travis County medical examiner's office said Friday that Christopher Giles was struck by police fire on Jan. 26 but the preliminary determination is that the manner of death is suicide.

Police say Giles shot out a glass door and entered the home of YouTube stars Gavin Free and Megan Turney.

The couple called Austin police while hiding in a closet. Officers arrived and exchanged gunfire with Giles in the driveway.

A search of Giles' cellphone and electronics by investigators in Albuquerque, New Mexico, returned notes revealing his obsession with the couple and his plans to confront them.