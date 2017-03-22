Officials: Man charged in school rape entered US illegally

ROCKVILLE, Md. - Immigration officials say one of two students charged with raping a 14-year-old girl in a high school bathroom in Maryland entered the United States illegally.



The Washington Post reports that 18-year-old Henry Sanchez lived in Guatemala until he was 17. A spokesman for Immigration and Customs Enforcement says in a statement that a border patrol agent encountered Sanchez in Texas in August.



The statement says Sanchez was ordered to appear before an immigration judge. That appearance has not been scheduled.



Sanchez and 17-year-old Jose Montano were charged in the assault Thursday at Rockville High School. According to court records, Montano, charged as an adult, was born in El Salvador, where he lived for 16 years.



Preliminary hearings are set for Montano on March 31 and April 14 for Sanchez.