Officials looking to renovate historic Lincoln Theater

BATON ROUGE- The metro council and community leaders are looking at ways to bring a historic piece of the city back to life.

The Lincoln Theater has been in need of renovations for a long time and they could be coming soon. The theatre closed in the 1980s after decades of serving old South Baton Rouge.

A proposal to reallocate $339,000 that is unexpectedly available under the Community Block Grant Program will be voted on by the metro council Wednesday night. The funds would go towards a new air conditioning and heating systems, among other things.

Right now the historic building sits vacant with busted windows and chipping paint, but soon that could be a thing of the past for this famous theater.