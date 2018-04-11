63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officials looking to renovate historic Lincoln Theater

4 hours 1 second ago Wednesday, April 11 2018 Apr 11, 2018 April 11, 2018 7:14 AM April 11, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- The metro council and community leaders are looking at ways to bring a historic piece of the city back to life.

The Lincoln Theater has been in need of renovations for a long time and they could be coming soon. The theatre closed in the 1980s after decades of serving old South Baton Rouge.

A proposal to reallocate $339,000 that is unexpectedly available under the Community Block Grant Program will be voted on by the metro council Wednesday night. The funds would go towards a new air conditioning and heating systems, among other things.

Right now the historic building sits vacant with busted windows and chipping paint, but soon that could be a thing of the past for this famous theater.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days