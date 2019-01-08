Officials looking to add more 'shotspotters' in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hiller Moore wants to add more gunshot-detecting devices called around the Baton Rouge area.

"Shotspotter has been a valuable tool in what we do," Moore said.

The devices detect where shots are being fired, within 15 feet of where the gun goes off, and immediately sends police that location.

"The quicker you know that a shot has been fired, the quicker police and ems can get to the scene," Moore said.

Currently, "shotspotters" cover seven square miles of high-crime areas in Baton Rouge. The DA and other law enforcement officials are looking to expand that coverage area to 12 square miles.

Shotspotters cost $60,000 a year per each mile they cover.

"We're looking at some grant opportunities, some other sources of funding," Moore said. "Moving some of the Shotspotter microphones, to get a better bang for our buck."

The DA, along with the Baton Rouge police chief and the sheriff of East Baton Rouge, plan to meet with Shotspotter representatives next month to discuss expanding the service in Baton Rouge.