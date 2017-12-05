Officials: Lawyer wanted for fraud captured in Honduras

File Image: NBC 10

Officials say a fugitive Kentucky lawyer who escaped before his sentencing in a massive Social Security fraud case has been captured in Honduras.

The Honduras public magistrate's office says in a news release that Eric Conn was captured by police Monday as he came out of a restaurant in the coastal city of La Ceiba. The office says Conn is expected to be transferred to the U.S. on Tuesday.

Federal agents spent months tracking down Conn, who cut off his electronic monitor and fled in June. Conn pleaded guilty in March to stealing from the federal government and bribing a judge in a more than $500 million Social Security fraud case.

The FBI office in Kentucky declined to confirm Conn's arrest.