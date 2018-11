Officials investigating morning mobile home fire in Walker

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Fire officials are investigating the cause of mobile home fire in Walker.

Crews were called to a fire on Buddy Ellis Road before 9 a.m. At the scene, firefighters found 75 percent of the mobile home engulfed in flames.

Authorities say, no one was home at the time of the fire.

The Walker Police Department is advising residents to watch for emergency vehicles in the area.