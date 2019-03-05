Officials investigating death of 17-year-old inmate in Tangipahoa Parish

AMITE - A teenage inmate charged with attempted murder died at the Tangipahoa Parish Jail Tuesday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, 17-year-old Charles Williams was found having trouble breathing around 8:45 a.m. An on-duty nurse administered CPR, but Williams died despite the assistance from first responders.

Deputies say they've found no signs of trauma or foul play at this time.

A news release from the sheriff's office says Williams has a history of asthma and was recently transported from the jail for treatment for an allergic reaction. He was released back to the care and custody of the jail after receiving treatment for that incident.

Williams was being held on four counts of attempted second-degree murder by the Hammond Police Department since his arrest on January 29, 2019.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.