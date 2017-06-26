Officials indentify 9-year-old girl missing on the Tangipahoa River

INDEPENDENCE – Search and recovery efforts resumed Monday morning on the Tangipahoa River for a 9-year-old girl who disappeared while playing in the river Sunday afternoon.

The young girl, identified as Gabrielle McCoy of Roseland was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The search is centered on the Serenity Sands area, according to Dennis Crocker, the Tangipahoa Parish Fire Administrator.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office put the search on hold around 10:30 p.m. due to rough water conditions, but have since resumed their search.

Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said the girl was playing in the water with another child, an 8-year-old girl, when both began having problems. A bystander was able to rescue the 8-year-old.

According to the TangipahoaParish Sheriff's Office, multiple agencies are assisting in the search, including St. John Parish Sheriff's Office, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Wildlife and Fisheries, and several local Fire Departments.