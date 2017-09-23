Officials in Puerto Rico plead for supplies

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - Dozens of anxious mayors are arriving to meet with Puerto Rico's governor to present a long list of things they urgently need after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

They mayors they are worried about hospitals, a home for the elderly and bridges that have collapsed.

Jose Sanchez Gonzalez, the mayor of the north coastal town of Manati, says he needs basic supplies such as water, ice and gas immediately.

He says hysteria is starting to spread and the hospital is at capacity and people are going to start dying.