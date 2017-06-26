Officials identify child missing on the Tangipahoa River

INDEPENDENCE – The search for a nine-year-old girl continued Monday morning along the Tangipahoa River, the second day of searching after the child went missing while playing on the waterway this weekend.

Gabrielle McCoy of Roseland was last seen around 1:30 Sunday afternoon when she and another child got caught in a strong current. The other child was rescued by a witness, but adults could not get to McCoy before she was swept away.

The search is centered on the Serenity Sands area, an outdoor adventure spot along the river, just east of downtown Independence and north of Hammond.

A search Sunday was suspended around 10:30 p.m. due to rough water conditions. It resumed around sunrise Monday.

Though, officials warned the situation is likely different as of Monday.

"It's probably a recovery at this point," Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller told WWL TV, a news partner of WBRZ and WBRZ.com. "It's a terrible situation. The family is in shock. When people realize how fast the water is moving, please stay out of it.”

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, multiple agencies are assisting in the search, including St. John Parish Sheriff's Office, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Wildlife and Fisheries, and several local Fire Departments.

*****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz