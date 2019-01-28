Officials: Hundreds of bats found at Louisiana high school

Photo: Vermilion Today

GUEYDAN, La. (AP) - Officials say hundreds of bats have made their way into a Louisiana high school.

News outlets report that Vermilion Parish Schools Superintendent Jerome Puyau says Gueydan High School was closed Monday and will be closed Tuesday.

Puyau says they had 600 bats flying around the hallways. He says the animals may have found their way into the campus through a vent or some other opening.

School officials have been advised to let the animal leave naturally Monday night before closing any openings around the building.

Puyau says that the campus will be thoroughly cleaned before reopening.