Officials: Hundreds of bats found at Louisiana high school

1 hour 36 minutes 50 seconds ago Monday, January 28 2019 Jan 28, 2019 January 28, 2019 4:22 PM January 28, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Vermilion Today
GUEYDAN, La. (AP) - Officials say hundreds of bats have made their way into a Louisiana high school.
  
News outlets report that Vermilion Parish Schools Superintendent Jerome Puyau says Gueydan High School was closed Monday and will be closed Tuesday.
  
Puyau says they had 600 bats flying around the hallways. He says the animals may have found their way into the campus through a vent or some other opening.
  
School officials have been advised to let the animal leave naturally Monday night before closing any openings around the building.
  
Puyau says that the campus will be thoroughly cleaned before reopening.
