Officials: Guard shoots just-released inmate after attack

Saturday, February 10 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
File Image: WHYY
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a prison guard leaving work for the day has shot and critically injured a just-released inmate who attacked the officer in a parking lot near the prison.
  
The Philadelphia Department of Prisons says 26-year-old Jamal Bennett attacked the 66-year-old Curran-Fromhold Correctional facility guard around 11 p.m. Friday.
  
The guard fired his personal weapon, striking Bennett in the chest. Bennett was in critical condition at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital but was expected to survive.
  
Bennett had just been released from custody on a probation violation for a weapons charge. Court documents don't list an attorney representing him.
  
Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small called the incident "somewhat bizarre." He said it appears Bennett "was starting his life of crime over again within minutes of being released."
