62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officials: Gang members responsible for string of arson cases in Iberville Parish

2 hours 49 seconds ago Friday, March 15 2019 Mar 15, 2019 March 15, 2019 2:18 PM March 15, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAYOU GOULA - The State Fire Marshal's Office says three gang members are responsible for six different fires throughout Iberville Parish last year.

Authorities say the suspects are connected to a string of arson cases over a period of six months in 2018, including vehicle, trailer, and outdoor kitchen fires.

Deputies arrested 19-year-old Tyriek “Reko” Rivers, 19-year-old Donald “Dee Rayy” Vondo, and 21-year-old Jerrimiah “Supa” Henderson.

All three were taken into custody on Friday and booked into the parish jail. Each of the men face two counts of aggravated arson, three counts of simple arson, and one count of patterns of criminal street gang activity.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days