Officials: Gang members responsible for string of arson cases in Iberville Parish

BAYOU GOULA - The State Fire Marshal's Office says three gang members are responsible for six different fires throughout Iberville Parish last year.

Authorities say the suspects are connected to a string of arson cases over a period of six months in 2018, including vehicle, trailer, and outdoor kitchen fires.

Deputies arrested 19-year-old Tyriek “Reko” Rivers, 19-year-old Donald “Dee Rayy” Vondo, and 21-year-old Jerrimiah “Supa” Henderson.

All three were taken into custody on Friday and booked into the parish jail. Each of the men face two counts of aggravated arson, three counts of simple arson, and one count of patterns of criminal street gang activity.