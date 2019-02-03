55°
Officials: Florida woman killed, dismembered boyfriend in RV

1 week 11 hours 5 minutes ago Saturday, January 26 2019 Jan 26, 2019 January 26, 2019 9:24 PM January 26, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) - Officials say a Florida woman killed her boyfriend, dismembered his body in a camper trailer and drove it two hours away, covering up the crime for months.
  
Sumter County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested 47-year-old Penny Rebecca Pospisil on Friday on charges of second-degree murder and mutilation of a dead body.
  
Authorities say 55-year-old Anthony Mitchell died of blunt force trauma in August after he started living with Pospisil in an RV village in Lake Panasoffkee, northwest of Orlando. Neighbors noticed a bad smell coming from the trailer.
  
In September, Pospisil drove the vehicle to Melbourne, where people also noticed a smell.
  
Melbourne police discovered Mitchell's body on Dec. 30 after a well-being check in the campground. Police began investigating with Sumter County authorities, leading them to the Friday arrest near Melbourne.
