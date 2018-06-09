80°
Officials find body of woman attacked by gator in Florida

Saturday, June 09 2018
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) - State wildlife searchers have located the body of a woman believed to have been killed during an alligator attack in South Florida.

Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said late Friday that searchers had found the body of 47-year-old Shizuka Matsuki in a lake in Davie, Florida.

A witness told authorities he saw the woman walking two dogs Friday and then noticed the dogs alone, barking near the water. One of the dogs had a fresh injury, a gash on its side.

The alligator believed to be responsible for the attack was captured and killed. A necropsy of the alligator showed evidence that the gator had attacked Matsuki.

Wildlife officials say they are conducting an investigation into Matsuki's death.

