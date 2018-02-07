45°
Officials: Fake dentists treat woman who gets oral infection

Wednesday, February 07 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: ABC 7 NY
LINDEN, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say two unlicensed men who performed dentistry out of two New Jersey apartment units set up with dental equipment have treated a woman who developed a severe oral infection.
  
Union County prosecutors say 46-year-old Jorge Renteria-Paz and 73-year-old Hector Carro have been charged with unlawful practice of dentistry. Authorities didn't say if either man had any dentistry training.
  
Authorities say investigators went to the apartments in Linden on Tuesday and seized a hand-held X-ray machine, sterilization equipment, various dental tools and $20,000 in cash.
  
A woman who claimed she paid the men nearly $1,000 over several visits told police she developed an infection after her procedure, prompting the probe.
  
It wasn't clear Wednesday whether Renteria-Paz or Carro have retained attorneys.

