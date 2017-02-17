Officials close Penn State frat where pledge had fatal fall

PENNSYLVANIA - Authorities are shutting down a Penn State fraternity where a pledge was fatally injured in a fall down the stairs.



Police say 19-year-old Timothy Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey, was one of 14 pledges present Feb. 2 for a pledge acceptance ceremony.

It took fraternity members nearly 12 hours to report that they'd found him motionless at the bottom of basement stairs in their house.



Help wasn't called until the next day. Piazza died at a hospital Feb. 4.



The university said Friday it'll be at least five years before the Beta Theta Pi chapter might be allowed to regain status as a recognized fraternity. The fraternity's national office says it's closing the chapter.



The school is also maintaining an alcohol ban at social events at the main campus in State College for the rest of the spring semester and stopping fraternity recruiting until it can ensure effective anti-hazing measures are in place.





