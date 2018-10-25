Officials: Child dies in fire after mother leaves camper to do drugs

BEAUREGARD PARISH - Authorities have arrested a mother in connection to an overnight fire that claimed the life of her child.

Around 1 a.m., Beauregard Fire District 1 responded to the call of an 11-year-old boy trapped in a camper on fire on South Smokey Cove Road in Singer. At the scene, firefighters later found the boy's body in a bedroom.

Authorities say the child's mother, 41-year-old Jenny Rebecca Stafford, admitted to leaving the sleeping child unattended in order to go next door to do drugs. Strafford became aware of the fire after being alerted by an acquaintance who saw smoke and flames coming from the camper.

Investigators say there were no smoke detectors in the home.

Stafford was booked into the Beauregard Parish jail on one count of negligent homicide, possession of control dangerous substances and drug paraphernalia.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.