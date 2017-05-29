74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officials: Car bombing in Baghdad kills 10, wounds 22

1 hour 41 minutes 42 seconds ago May 29, 2017 May 29, 2017 Monday, May 29 2017 May 29, 2017 8:13 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: WMUR

BAGHDAD - Iraqi officials say a car bomb exploded outside a popular ice cream shop in Baghdad, killing 10 people and wounding 22.

Hospital and police officials say the attack struck late Monday just days into the holy month of Ramadan when Muslims fast during daylight hours. As families break their fast after sundown, restaurants and cafes in Baghdad quickly fill up.

The officials say the bombing targeted a popular ice cream shop in central Baghdad and involved explosives left in a parked car. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Islamic State group has claimed similar attacks in the past, including a big truck bombing during Ramadan last year that killed hundreds of people.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days