Officials ask residents to prepare for cold in Ascension

ASCENSION PARISH- Water towers are full and utility crews are on "full alert" in preparation for the cold temperatures.

Officials with Parish Utilities of Ascension and ACUD are urging water customers to prepare for the expected subfreezing temperatures.

Low temperatures are expected to be in the 20s over the next several days in Ascension and the cold temperatures are expected to last longer than the previous cold spell.

Officials say customers should protect exposed pipes and conserve water by not running faucets beyond a slow drip.They also asked that residents check on their neighbors, particularly the elderly or disabled.