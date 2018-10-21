Officials are investigating an inmate's death following a fight at Angola

BATON ROUGE- The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an inmate's death following a fight at the prison.

46-year old Derrick Williams and another inmate were in an altercation before Williams collapsed and became unresponsive. Williams was rushed into treatment when he died.\

Williams was serving a life sentence for multiple crimes including aggravated rape, battery and armed robbery.

Officials are investigating the cause of Williams death. The autopsy results and the investigation will determine any charges.

The name of the other inmate involved in the fight will not be released depending on the investigation.