Officials announce lineup for Baton Rouge Blues Festival

BATON ROUGE - The lineup for the 25th Annual Baton Rouge Blues Festival has been announced.

The festival is set for April 13-14. Officials say there will be 45 performances and nine interviews taking place across five stages that weekend. For more information on the event, click here.

Saturday April 13

Crown Royal LA 1 Stage (located in Repentance Park)

Killer Whale (1:30–2:45 p.m.)

Levee Road Revue (3:00–4:30 p.m.)

Greyhounds (4:45–6:15 p.m.)

Chris Leblanc Band with a Tribute to Lazy Lester (6:30–8:00 p.m.)

William Bell (8:15–9:45 p.m.)

Aetna Swamp Blues Stage (located in Galvez Plaza)

Cedric Watson (1:00–2:15 p.m.)

Little Freddie King (2:30–3:30 p.m.)

Warren Storm & Willie Tee & The Band Cypress with Special Guests (4:00–5:15 p.m.)

Henry Gray with special guests Bob Corritore and others (5:45–7:00 p.m.)

Celebration of Lazy Lester (7:00 p.m.)

Kenny Neal, Lil Ray Neal & Tyree Neal (7:30–8:45 p.m.)

Smoke-free EBR Soul of BR Stage (located at North Blvd. and River Rd.)

OMT (1:30–2:30 p.m.)

April ‘Sexy Red’ Jackson (3:00-4:00 p.m.)

Harvey Knox & The Soul Spectrum Band (4:30–5:45 p.m.)

Henry Turner (6:15–7:30 p.m.)

Front Porch Stage (located at North Blvd. and Convention)

Darcy Malone & The Tangle (1:15–2:30 p.m.)

Chicago Al & The Backburners (3:00-4:15 p.m.)

Smokehouse Porter & Miss Mamie (4:45–6:00 p.m.)

Blues Backstory Stage (inside the Old State Capitol Senate Chambers)

Chicago Al (1:00–1:45 p.m.)

Warren Storm (2:00–2:45 p.m.)

Smokehouse Porter & Miss Mamie (3:00–3:45 p.m.)

Chris Leblanc (4:00–4:45 p.m.)

William Bell (5:00–5:45 p.m.)

Busking in the Old State Capitol Rotunda

Barry Hebert, Steve Judice & Keith Harelson (12:00–12:30 p.m.)

Conner Lacour & Melissa Wilson (1:00–1:30 p.m.)

Amelia Ryland, Ameal Cameron & Pam Grisham (2:00–2:30 p.m.)

Kelly Haskew & Sarah Burke (3:00–3:30 p.m.)

Donald Gelpi & Ben Blair (4:00–4:30 p.m.)

J.M. Fritz, Worth Powers & Friends (5:00–5:30 p.m.)

Cupcake Strippers (6:00–6:30 p.m.)

Sunday April 14

Crown Royal LA 1 Stage

Lane Mack (1:30–2:45 p.m.)

Quiana Lynell (3:00–4:30 p.m.)

John ‘Papa’ Gros (4:45–6:15 p.m.)

Mavis Staples (6:30–8:00 p.m.)

Aetna Swamp Blues Stage

Hogy & the Healers (1:00–2:15 p.m.)

Jonathon ’Boogie’ Long (2:30–3:45 p.m.)

Cedric Burnside (4:00–5:30 p.m.)

Deacon John Moore (5:45–7:15 p.m.)

Smoke-free EBR Soul of BR Stage

DeAndre Tate & Company (1:30–2:30 p.m.)

Arthur Gremillion & Friends Community Choir (3:00–4:00 p.m.)

Elder Timothy Britten & Shabach (4:30–5:45 p.m.)

Zion Harmonizers (6:15–7:30 p.m.)

Front Porch Stage

The Excelleauxs (3:00-4:15 p.m.)

Sam Hogan (4:45–6:00 p.m.)

Blues Backstory Stage

Cedric Burnside (2:00–2:45 p.m.)

Quiana Lynell (3:00–3:45 p.m.)

Sam Hogan (4:00–4:45 p.m.)

Deacon John Moore (5:00–5:45 p.m.)

Busking in the Old State Capitol Rotunda

Bill Romano & Chris Fry (12:00–12:30 p.m.)

Oso Blues & Molly and the Squires (1:00–1:30 p.m.)

Eric Schmitt, Ryan Harris & Ralph Goodson (2:00–2:30 p.m.)

Denton Hatcher & Molly Taylor (3:00–3:30 p.m.)

Ben Herrington, Peter Simon & Chris Hochkeppel (4:00–4:30 p.m.)

Dale Harris Family Band (5:00–5:30 p.m.)

Dalton Wayne & the Warmadillos (6:00–6:30 p.m.)