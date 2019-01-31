Officials: All five victims in Theriot killings were shot in the head

Officials say all five people killed in an alleged shooting spree by a 21-year-old in Ascension and Livingston Parishes died from gunshots to the head.

The report released by the Ascension Parish coroner Wednesday confirmed the parents of alleged gunman Dakota Theriot were both shot in the head at their Gonzales home. The news comes a day after Sheriff Jason Ard confirmed all three victims in Livingston Parish, including Theriot's girlfriend, were also killed by gunshots to the head.

In a Tuesday news conference, officials said Theriot admitted to the killings, which he allegedly carried out with a gun he stole from his father.

It's also believed Theriot had recently moved in with his girlfriend, Summer Ernest, because he had been kicked out of his parents' Gonzales home. Officials said the two had only been dating for about two weeks.

He is due in court in Virginia Friday and is expected to be returned to Louisiana soon to face murder charges.