Officials: 61 pounds of marijuana found hidden in furniture inside U-Haul van

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Deputies arrested two men Wednesday night after they were caught with much more than just furniture in the back of their moving van.

According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the duo was pulled over around 8 p.m. for a traffic stop. The sheriff's office identified the driver and passenger as Jonathan Miller of Prairieville and Tyroyde Brown of Gonzales.

After a deputy smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the truck, a K9 unit was called to the stop. After the K9 also picked up a scent, the deputies began a search of the vehicle. Inside the rear compartment, deputies found multiple pieces of furniture with 61 pounds of marijuana stuffed inside.

Deputies seized the drugs and took both men into custody.

Both men were arrested and booked on charges of possession with intent to distribute.