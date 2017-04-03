68°
Officials: 3 dead in reported boiler explosion in St. Louis

April 03, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: STLtoday.com

ST. LOUIS - Authorities say three people have been killed in a boiler explosion in a building in an industrial area of south St. Louis.

The St. Louis Fire Department said on Twitter that four other people also were injured, two critically, in the blast shortly before 8 a.m. Monday at the Loy-Lange Box Co.

Fire officials say at least three buildings have been damaged by debris.

No other details were immediately released.

