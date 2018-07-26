Official: Trooper's gun used in shootings

Photo: ABC 7

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona's public safety director says the suspect in the killing of a state trooper and the wounding of another somehow managed to get the gun of one of the two troopers.

Col. Frank Milstead says the unidentified male suspect used the gun to shoot both troopers late Wednesday night along Interstate 10 in the Phoenix suburb of Goodyear. The trooper who died was a rookie still in training who graduated from the Arizona Department of Public Safety's academy in May.

Milstead did not say whether the suspect got the gun of that trooper or the trooper who was wounded. He spoke early Thursday morning outside a hospital where the troopers were taken.