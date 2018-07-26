Latest Weather Blog
Official: Trooper's gun used in shootings
GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona's public safety director says the suspect in the killing of a state trooper and the wounding of another somehow managed to get the gun of one of the two troopers.
Col. Frank Milstead says the unidentified male suspect used the gun to shoot both troopers late Wednesday night along Interstate 10 in the Phoenix suburb of Goodyear. The trooper who died was a rookie still in training who graduated from the Arizona Department of Public Safety's academy in May.
Milstead did not say whether the suspect got the gun of that trooper or the trooper who was wounded. He spoke early Thursday morning outside a hospital where the troopers were taken.
BREAKING: One @Arizona_DPS trooper in training has been killed; another injured in shooting with a suspect near I-10 & Dysart. This is near where it happened. @JamieABC15 is live at the hospital where both officers were taken. #abc15 #teamcoverage pic.twitter.com/IlHi0UR5KU— Megan Thompson (@MeganABC15) July 26, 2018
