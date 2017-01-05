54°
Latest Weather Blog
Official says Obama has intel report on hacking
WASHINGTON- U.S. intelligence officials have delivered the classified report on Russian and other foreign meddling in American elections to the White House.
A U.S. official said Thursday that President Barack Obama has received the report. President-elect Donald Trump is to be briefed on the report on Friday.
The official was not authorized to publicly discuss the issue and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Director of National Intelligence told Congress that an unclassified version of the report is tentatively scheduled to be released early next week.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Vandals deface grass at LSU's Tiger Stadium
-
DEMCO: Felicianas will have power restored Wednesday night
-
Fight to clean up blighted property lasting a decade
-
Flood survivors without repaired homes creating rental property crunch
-
Former BR Police Union president defends controversial Facebook post