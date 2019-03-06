30°
Official says death toll in bomb blast at Sufi shrine in southwest Pakistan increases to 45

2 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Saturday, November 12 2016 Nov 12, 2016 November 12, 2016 12:26 PM November 12, 2016 in News
QUETTA, Pakistan - Official says death toll in bomb blast at Sufi shrine in southwest Pakistan increases to 45.

Sarfaraz Bugti, home minister for Baluchistan province, confirmed that the blast occurred with hundreds in attendance at the shrine of Sufi saint Shah Bilal Noorani. He said rescue efforts were ongoing.

Abdul Hakim Lasi, an official with the Edhi Foundations rescue service that arrived at the scene, suggests more than 30 people may have been killed.

No one has yet claimed responsibility but Islamic militants have previously targeted the Baluchistan province, which for over a decade has been the scene of a low-intensity insurgency by nationalist and separatist groups demanding a bigger share of regional resources.

