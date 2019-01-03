58°
Official: Robbery suspects, child drowned in Milwaukee river

January 03, 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WGBA
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Authorities say a 19-year-old pregnant woman, her toddler and a man all drowned when their car crashed into a Milwaukee river during a police chase.
  
The three who died Monday evening in the Kinnickinnic River have been identified as 19-year-old Shannon Nehmer, her 2-year-old daughter Annamelia Hernandez, and 29-year-old Charles Barefield, who was driving.
  
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner said Thursday that they died from asphyxia due to fresh-water drowning and that Nehmer was several weeks pregnant.
  
Police officers had initiated a traffic stop because the Chevy Trailblazer matched the description of a car used in two armed robberies earlier that day. When the car fled, police chased it.
  
The robbery victims said two men and a woman were involved. Police say the third suspect is in custody.

