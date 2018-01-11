Official reports threats against him, family after teacher's arrest

Photo: KATC

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The superintendent of a Louisiana school district says school officials have received hundreds of hate emails and harassing phone calls - including death threats directed at him and his family.

Jerome Puyau tells The Associated Press the threats started pouring in after videos spread of a teacher being ordered out of a school board meeting in Vermilion Parish - and her subsequent forceful handcuffing and arrest.

Puyau says emails alone total about 1,500. He said a large percentage make direct threats against him and the Vermilion Parish school system staff.

Videos show teacher Deyshia Hargrave being removed from Monday night's board meeting after complaining about a pay raise for Puyau and a lack of teacher raises. She's later seen being forcibly handcuffed and hustled out of a hallway.