Official reports threats against him, family after teacher's arrest

10 hours 14 minutes 57 seconds ago Wednesday, January 10 2018 Jan 10, 2018 January 10, 2018 2:44 PM January 10, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The superintendent of a Louisiana school district says school officials have received hundreds of hate emails and harassing phone calls - including death threats directed at him and his family.
  
Jerome Puyau tells The Associated Press the threats started pouring in after videos spread of a teacher being ordered out of a school board meeting in Vermilion Parish - and her subsequent forceful handcuffing and arrest.
  
Puyau says emails alone total about 1,500. He said a large percentage make direct threats against him and the Vermilion Parish school system staff.
  
Videos show teacher Deyshia Hargrave being removed from Monday night's board meeting after complaining about a pay raise for Puyau and a lack of teacher raises. She's later seen being forcibly handcuffed and hustled out of a hallway.
  
