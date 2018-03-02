56°
Official: Police officer exposed himself to 5 female officers

2 hours 31 minutes 53 seconds ago Friday, March 02 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WABC-TV

NEW YORK (AP) - A New York City police officer has been charged with public lewdness after authorities say he exposed himself to five female officers while he was on duty.

The Brooklyn district attorney's office says Officer Anthony Avosso exposed himself on three occasions to one of the female officers between September and last month while they were alone in an office at their station house.

The female officer filed a complaint with her union, the Patrolmen's Benevolent Association.

Prosecutors say an internal affairs investigation found that the 31-year-old Avosso had exposed himself to four other female officers.

The New York Times reports that Avosso pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment Friday.

His lawyer, Richard Murray, says Avosso is married and has three children.

