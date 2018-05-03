Official: No apparent survivors in crashed plane

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - Puerto Rican authorities say there were nine people aboard the cargo plane that crashed outside the Savannah, Georgia, airport.

A local official says there were apparently no survivors.

The Air Force says the Air National Guard C-130 cargo plane belonged to the 156th Air Wing out of Puerto Rico. The top official of the Puerto Rico Air National Guard, Adjutant Gen. Isabelo Rivera, says nine were confirmed aboard.

A local official, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, says there are no apparent survivors. The official spoke on condition of not being identified, saying he wasn't authorized to release the death toll.

According to ABC News, the plane was headed to be retired at "the boneyard" at Davis Monthan AFB in Tucson, Arizona. An Air Force official said that the nine Puerto Rico National Guardsmen on the aircraft were a mix of crew and passengers.