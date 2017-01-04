54°
Official: Manson alive amid reports he was hospitalized

By: Associated Press

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - All a California prison official will say is that cult leader Charles Manson is alive following reports that he's being hospitalized.

TMZ reported Tuesday that the 82-year-old Manson was taken to a hospital in Bakersfield, about 60 miles south of the California prison where he has been incarcerated.

Manson was convicted of orchestrating the 1969 murders of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others.

